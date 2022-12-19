Ocean County Sheriff K9 Indy Dies at Age Five

The Ocean County Sheriff's Office is in mourning after the death of Sheriff K9 Indy earlier this month.

The Sheriff's Office says Indy died peacefully with her handler, Sheriff's Officer Bernadette Warren, by her side. Indy died after a brief fight with cancer. She was only five.

Although Indy was young, she made quite an impact in the Ocean Co. Sheriff's Office.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office remembered Indy fondly.

K9 Indy served with the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office for 2 years. K9 Indy’s short but heroic career is nothing short of amazing. K9 Indy and Officer Warren were certified as a tracking team by the Ocean County Sheriffs Office after successfully completing months of training. K9 Indy and Officer Warren not only assisted in locating missing subjects and criminals in Ocean County but throughout New Jersey. K9 Indy loved her job and was very good at it.

Officer Warren and Indy were inseparable and, just like with any good dog, Indy was a part of the family, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The partners worked and trained together and enjoyed each other's company at home and at work. Officer Warren says she was a gentle pup loved by all. "Indy won't be forgotten."

The Ocean County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit is staffed with 5 handlers and 11 service canines, including 3 Bloodhounds, 2 narcotic detections, 3 explosive detections, one in arson detection, one patrol, and one cadaver canine.

The K9 Unit has partnered with the New Jersey State Police’s “Detect & Render Safe” Taskforce since its inception and has been assisting neighboring counties since 1962.

In 2001, two Ocean County Sheriff's Office K-9 Units performed tunnel sweeps after the 9/11 terroristic attacks.

