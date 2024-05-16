When I think back to my childhood, my mind immediately thinks about Nickelodeon, boy bands and teen pop stars, the most cheesy teen rom-coms ever made, and those ugly sparkly purses they used to sell on the Wildwood boardwalk.

If you thought of movies like A Cinderella Story, A Walk To Remember, and Coyote Ugly were what real love looked like, then you and I probably grew up in the same generation. The late 90s and early 2000s were A VIBE, to say the absolute least. That's even true when it comes to what we raided the fridge for back in the day.

Get our free mobile app

Nothing quite hit the spot like a pack of Dunkaroos and an orange Fanta back then. Remember the Fruitopia drinks? They were yummy, too. You also couldn't go wrong with a pack of Scooby Doo Fruit Snacks (aka Scooby Snacks), Gushers, Bugels, or String Cheese either. Any one of those bad boys would do the trick.



via GIPHY

Popular 90s Snack Foods

Most people can think back to their childhood and immediately recall one of their favorite after-school snacks. Whether it was a bowl of Cookie Crisps, a Lunchable, or a Trix yogurt, we all had our favorite thing.

The folks over at Coventry set out to discover whether it's PopTarts or RingPops that are still on our minds these days. To come up with a list that reflects which snacks most people from each state miss the most, they stuck to specific criteria.

To determine the most popular nostalgic snack in each state, we compiled a list of 28 snacks that Delish, Eat This, and Buzzfeed deemed nostalgic. Then we analyzed the search volume data of the snacks from 2004 to 2024 using Google Trends.



via GIPHY

The most popular nostalgic snack in New Jersey? Survey says it's Danimals. Remember those? Dannan put out a kids version of their yogurt in the form of Danimals back in 1994. They would also release the Danimals drinkable yogurt that reached its height in popularity during the early 2000s.



via GIPHY

After consulting with my friends, however, they seem to disagree. Most of them still live here in Jersey, too. They said if GoGurt was the answer, they'd be okay with that. But Danimals? They'd even nod their heads if the answer was Rice Crispy Treats, Fruit Roll Ups, or Teddy Grahams.

Do you agree? Let us know on the app!

c/o CoventryDirect.com c/o CoventryDirect.com loading...

Some of your favorite snacks might not be around for much longer. Get 'em while you can:

These Popular Snacks Are At Risk Of Being Banned Bills continue to advance nationwide that put these 'cancer-causing' snacks at risk of being banned. Gallery Credit: Sydney Ducharme