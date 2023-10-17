It's a crazy world we live in. That's putting it mildly, wouldn't you say? Some days, it feels like the whole world's been flipped upside down. I'm sure the current violence going on all over the world is the first thing that comes to mine. While yes, that's important and needs to be addressed, changing the world happens a lot closer to home than that.

In order to make it a better place, the change has to start here at home in our own backyards.

You know what would be a good start? Giving the Pleasantville Fire Department their dang bell back. I got really angry when I heard about this. Apparently, the folks over at the fire department in Pleasantville had their beloved bell outside towards the back of the building. Well, some idiot (or idiots) came by and swiped it overnight. Was that really necessary?

What hurts the most is knowing that whomever stole it will probably just sell it and make money off of what it's made out of. He or she isn't even thinking about the sentimental value of the bell.

The bell was made 114 years ago back in 1909 by the Buckeye Bell Foundation. You can still see that inscription on it with the naked eye. It's still visible to this day. That was the first bell the department ever used to inform the town about fire emergencies.

It's an important piece of history for not only the fire department, but the town of Pleasantville itself. Don't do the town a disservice by being selfish. If returned back to the property, the department says there will no questions asked and no charges filed.

Do the right thing, people! Get the fire department their bell back!

