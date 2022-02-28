An early Monday morning house fire on Monroe Avenue in Toms River is under investigation.

Toms River Police said officers and fire units responded around 6:45 am arrived to see that the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Several fire companies from Toms River and from surrounding towns teamed up to put out the fire.

Police said the homeowners were not there when the fire began, but one of the family dogs perished in the fire and one family dog remains missing.

Two vehicles sustained some damage from the fire as did a neighboring home.

There were two firefighters who were treated for minor injuries they sustained due to the fire.

Toms River Police said that the cause of the fire is under investigation by Detective Ryan Parente and Toms River Fire Inspector Rich Foster.