One NJ mall just got a ‘sweet’ new addition

If you're still a mall-goer out there, well you're in luck. Especially if you're someone who likes to go and make a day at the mall, not just shopping for clothes or perusing every open shop just to see what they have.

That's because the American Dream Mall just added their newest addition Butter Lane Bakery according to boozyburbs.com.

Via butterlane on Instagram Via butterlane on Instagram loading...

The bakery had previously been located in East Village in NYC since 2008. Welcome them to New Jersey!

They're now open at Court G Level 1 in the American Dream Mall.

Via butterlane on Instagram Via butterlane on Instagram loading...

It's not hard to see why the company decided to move their business here. Although the American Dream Mall might feel like it took forever to be built, it's now a hotspot for all sorts of activities.

You don't need to be a casual mall shopper to go here. Go for the amusement park rides, go for the indoor skiing, and now go for the delicious cupcakes.

A quick perusal of Butter Lane's Instagram will show you all you need to know about the place. It looks delicious. They even make cupcakes for all kinds of occasions.

Via butterlane on Instagram Via butterlane on Instagram loading...

"They offer many different American buttercream icing flavors, plus a French buttercream in either chocolate or vanilla," boozyburbs.com said.

"Their menu features baked goods crafted using only natural ingredients that are baked fresh daily and avoid “excessive amounts of sugar.”

It's easy to see why this place succeeds. Cupcakes are a dessert that really has to be done right for it to be good. It certainly looks like Butter Lane Bakery does them right.

Via butterlane on Instagram Via butterlane on Instagram loading...

Head on over to the American Dream Mall and you can have a sweet treat while you adventure.

Check out this landmark Jersey shore breakfast and lunch spot

Awesome one-of-a-kind old school eatery in South Jersey

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.