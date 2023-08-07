The Most Amazing Mac and Cheese in New Jersey

So let's talk "comfort food" and one of the most popular foods in America. We are talking about good old-fashioned mac and cheese. According to Smithsonian Mag, "Macaroni and cheese has been served as long as there has been a United States of America, but in a 20th-century economy driven by convenience packaging and industrialization, it was elevated to an ideal American food"

 

I do enjoy mac and cheese, in fact, I enjoy adding tuna to my mac and cheese. If you haven't had a tuna, mac, and cheese carousel then you haven't had a great bowl of mac and cheese. It's delicious trust me. CLICK HERE  for a tasty do-at-home recipe from Berly's Kitchen.

 

 

 

 

According to Lovefood, "Cheesy, creamy, and all-round scrumptious, mac 'n' cheese is the ultimate comfort food. It can be a decadent side or a meal in its own right, loaded with truffle, lobster tail, or barbecued meats. Wondering where to go for the best mac near you?"

 

Lovefood has this restaurant in Hudson County as the "best mac & cheese" in New Jersey. "At Jersey City joint Emma's you can expect to find plenty of hearty, comforting Southern-style fare – and there's nothing heartier or more comforting than the Cast Iron Mac & Cheese, loaded with Cheddar, pepperjack, smoked Gouda, and Gruyère. The creamy, cheesy, great-tasting dish gets customers coming back time and time again."

 

 

Have you been to Emma's? What is your review? Do you have another New Jersey restaurant you would recommend for great mac & cheese? Post your suggestions below.

 

