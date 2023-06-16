So as I have gotten older my tolerance for "thrills" "chills" or "heart-stopping" amusement rides has faded lol. I used to love all of the above, but now I find myself saying "You go on, I'll watch our stuff and take pics while you're on the ride" lol. I think this is something many will relate to.

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

So according to an article by "Love Exploring", they put together a list of the most "thrilling" attractions around the nation. "50 places to get your heart pumping! Prepare to be scared! From near-vertical ski runs to colossal zip lines, stomach-churning roller coasters and more, these terrifying attractions are sure to thrill any adrenaline junkie." So how about here in the Garden State?

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The ride here in New Jersey that was highlighted by Love Exploring is a ride inside a ride. Zumanjaro Drop of Doom is a ride that sits inside Kingda Ka, the world's tallest roller coaster. "The world's tallest and fastest drop ride lives at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. Three benches transport rows of awestruck riders up 415 feet (126m) to the top of the structure. Then there's a momentary, unnerving pause, before they fall, full throttle, back towards the ground, at speeds of up to 90 miles per hour (145km/h). Needless to say, passengers' stomachs are left somewhere around their ears."

I can honestly say I will "never" go on this ride lol. Yes, this looks and sounds like a ride for serious thrill seekers only. I have been on Kingda Ka, but Zumanjaro Drop of Doom is one I'll have to simply take pics of.

If you have gone on "Zumanjaro", give us your review and how the experience was for you. Has your stomach moved back down from your ears? Give us the scoop and post your comments below.

Top 3 Rollercoasters at Six Flags Great Adventure