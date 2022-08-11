OUCH! This Is The Biggest Baby In New Jersey History

My best friend just had a baby and he was a pretty big boy at 9lbs 8oz. The average baby weighs in at 7lbs 5oz, so that got me wondering how much did the biggest baby in New Jersey weigh and what does he look like as a grown-up?

I thought my belly was big with my daughters, one weighed 8lbs 9oz and the other 8lbs 11oz. Look how big my belly was at only 7 months!

Photo credit: Shannon Holly Photo credit: Shannon Holly loading...

It turns out that the biggest baby ever born in New Jersey was like two of mine! The biggest baby in the state was a local from Toms River, born at Community Memorial Hospital. His name is Kevin Robert Clark, and he clocked in at 16lbs 6oz! That is the size of a 5-month-old straight out of the womb! OUCH!

I mean, was his mom pregnant longer than other people to grow that kind of kid? Patricia Clark was featured in the New York Times back in 1983 when she gave birth and she said her baby boy was quite the load to carry at just 24 years old. So what does he look like as an adult? See all 300 pounds of him for yourself!

I have to say, giving birth to a big baby does help with them sleeping through the night. I always felt that their bellies were bigger so my girls were able to eat more food helping them sleep better. So, there's that. I love babies in any form. If you gave birth to a bruiser send us your pics!

