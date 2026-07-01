If you're spending the Fourth of July in Sea Isle City, here's the good news: yes, the beach replenishment project will have some impact, but no, it's not going to shut down your beach day.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is continuing its beach replenishment project, with sand pumping currently taking place between 40th and 42nd Streets. Those beach entrances are temporarily closed while crews work.

The good news? Beaches remain open north of 39th Street and south of 43rd Street, meaning visitors still have miles of shoreline to choose from over the busy holiday weekend.

Sea Isle City Beach Replenishment Underway

Contractor Norfolk Dredging Company is placing roughly 500,000 cubic yards of sand along the shoreline between 29th and 55th Streets.

Crews have already completed the stretch from 43rd Street to 55th Street and are now working north toward 29th Street.

Officials say no more than 1,000 feet of beach (about three to four blocks) will be closed at any one time. As work progresses, the closure area will continue moving, while the rest of the beach stays open.

Probably not.

What To Do If Your Beach Is Closed Over The July 4th Holiday

If your usual beach entrance happens to fall inside the work zone, you'll simply need to walk a few blocks to another access point. Sea Isle City has more than two miles of oceanfront, so there's still plenty of room for beachgoers during one of the busiest weekends of the summer.

The Army Corps expects the project to wrap up during the first half of July, although rough ocean conditions could shift the schedule.

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If you're heading to Sea Isle City this holiday weekend, it's worth checking the latest beach access updates before packing the cooler, but there's no reason to cancel your beach plans.

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