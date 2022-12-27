Our List Of The 10 Best Casino Restaurants In Atlantic City 2022

Back in April, 2022, we took on the nearly impossible task of selecting the 10 Best Casino Restaurants in Atlantic City.

It was a daunting task to say the least. For those we inadvertently missed … please chalk it off as a sin of our minds and not of our hearts.

Now, in time for the Christmas and New Year’s 2022 season, we want to provide you with some suggestions that could lead you and yours to spoil yourself with a great evening … featuring a wonderful food and beverage experience.

We partnered with a very talented local food and beverage connoisseur, Peter Caporilli and we’ve attempted to thread the needle and make impossible choices for your review.

After thoughtful consideration, here are our Top 10 Atlantic City Casino Restaurants.

First, a disclaimer. Our list is a thoughtful one, but, we readily acknowledge that our list is subjective one.

Please let me know your thoughts and let us know who we missed. You can email me at Harry.Hurley@townsquaremedia.com

Before we unveil our coveted Top 10 list, let me first introduce you to Peter Caporilli. His food and beverage background is exceptional.

PETER CAPORILLI FOOD & BEVERAGE BACKGROUND

National Officer Chaine des Rôtisseurs, the world's oldest and largest gastronomic society based in Paris:

Rank: Chambellan Provincial Honoraire.

Positions held: National Wine & Spirits Editor Gastronome Magazine.

National Membership Committee Co-Chair.

International Bronze Award for Meritorious Service to la Chaine (one of three recipients ever in the United States).

Also: Commencement Speaker and Honorary Award Recipient.

AtlanticCape Community College Academy of Culinary Arts.

Peter has also served numerous times as a competitive culinary judge and has published numerous articles on various food and beverage topics.

Here is our list:

1. CAPRICCIO ITALIAN RESTAURANT - RESORTS CASINO HOTEL

Let’s start with the fact that USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice has selected Capriccio as the # 1 Casino restaurant in America … for the past two years and three-out-of-the-past four years.

Additionally, Cappriccio reminds you of the long culinary tradition in Atlantic City that began more than 40 years ago with the opening of Resorts Casino Hotel.

The Italian creations, especially the painstakingly long processes to make dishes like Osso Bucco, are authentic to their core.

Resorts Casino Hotel -Capriccio Italian Restaurant- Harry Hurley photo. Resorts Casino Hotel -Capriccio Italian Restaurant- Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Below is Crème brûlée served table side at Capriccio Italian Restaurant, which has been voted the # 1 Casino Restaurant in America by USA Today, 10Best Readers Choice.

Capriccio has won this coveted award for 3 consecutive years and 4 out of the last 5 years.

Resorts Casino Hotel - Capriccio Italian Restaurant - Harry Hurley photo. Resorts Casino Hotel - Capriccio Italian Restaurant - Harry Hurley photo. loading...



2. BETTY’S BACK ROOM - CAESAR’S HOTEL & CASINO

Caporilli rates Betty’s as having the best chefs working in Atlantic City today … along with Betty, who is the best front of house person in the business, according to Caporilli.

3. IL MULINO - HARD ROCK CASINO HOTEL

Caporilli says that Il Mulino is the most elegant casino restaurant, maybe the most elegant period, with amazing pasta, fish and impeccable service.



4. VIC & ANTHONY’S - GOLDEN NUGGET HOTEL & CASINO

Vic & Anthony’s reimagines the steak dinner. With an outstanding commitment to fine wine and the most important General Manager in town, Sal Spena … drop everything and go there tonight.

5. IL VERDE - TROPICANA CASINO RESORT

If Tropicana Executive Chef Demetrios Haronis puts his massive hands on it, it’s going to be creative, fresh, well managed and beyond expectations. Ask them to bring out whatever they are suggesting and next prepare to be blown away.

6. THE PALM RESTAURANT - TROPICANA CASINO RESORT - THE QUARTER

At the Palm, you are family without the “irritating drunk uncle.” The perfect blend of top-shelf steaks and chops and old-World Italian dishes. Caporilli had clams and spaghetti this Monday night and said it was better than his mother’s.

7. AMADA - OCEAN RESORT CASINO

Caporilli, and, for that matter, most all of us love food that has an abundance of flavor. That’s why Caporilli loves going to Amada. The small plates allows you to try everything on the menu.

8. KURO - HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO

For some, this is an acquired taste. When you want to chow down on some ridiculously beautiful and delicious sushi … don’t walk, run to Kuro. The room is gorgeous and it will remind you of Tao in New York City.

9. GORDON RAMSEY STEAK - HARRAH’S HOTEL & CASINO

Gordon Ramsey Steak in Harrah’s is so good from start to finish that you will feel like there should be several intermissions to allow proper enjoyment and digestion of the unparalleled cuisine. Save room for dessert and the magnificent toffee pudding.



10. IZAKAYA - BORGATA CASINO RESORT & SPA

Finally, rounding out our coveted Top 10 … it’s Izakaya. Caporilli describes it as the best date restaurant in town. There’s plenty of anonymity with sublime sushi. Ask for the better wine list and pair with some Billecart-Salmon champagne.

We hope that you have enjoyed our Top 10 Best Atlantic City Casino Restaurants.

Again, we recognize that our selection efforts are subjective and that your favorite restaurant may not have made our list.

The Atlantic City casino industry is synonymous with fine dining accommodations.

Bon appétit.

SOURCE : Peter Caporilli.

