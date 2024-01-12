Just because you live in a specific town doesn't necessarily mean you have to send your kid to school there.

I know this first-hand. While I went to the Catholic grade school in my hometown, I trekked it 35 minutes up the highway for high school. You can imagine my mom's joy when all the friends I made wound up living 25+ minutes away from us. Still, I received a wonderful education for which I'm thankful for each and every day.

For whatever reason, some parents aren't exactly thrilled about the idea of their kids attending their town's local high school. Maybe it doesn't have the greatest ratings or they're dealings with problems with bullies. Whatever the case may be, there are plenty of people who would rather see their children attend high school outside of the district in which they live.

Your kid may have to travel a bit, but if you're looking for an inexpensive alternative for a high school, you can always send them to Pitman High.

Where is Pitman High School?

For folks unfamiliar with that area, the best way to describe where the town of Pitman sits within Gloucester County is emphasize how close it is to Rowan University. Pitman borders on the towns of both Glassboro and Washington Township. It's less than seven minutes from Rowan University's main campus.

How does it rank?

According to US News and World Report, Pitman is actually a wonderful school. In the national rankings, Pitman High School comes in at 8,076th out of all the schools in the country. Washington Township High School is well-known for how great of a school it is. According to statistics, however, Pitman High wins out. Out of the 476 high schools within the state, the home of the Pitman Panthers is ranked 263rd within New Jersey.

Is there tuition?

Of course, when wanting your child to attend high school outside of your home district, it's going to cost you. I can tell you this, though, it's a bargain compared to where I went to high school. Thank goodness I got a scholarship. Attending Pitman High School is actually cheaper than sending your child to a private or Catholic grade school in the area. Your student can attend Pitman High School for only $1,000 per year.

Considering most private high schools in South Jersey are now well over $5,000 per year (on the low end), this is a great deal! The class sizes are small, too, so your child will have more individualized attention in comparison to a bigger school.

Check out Pitman High's out-of-district rates for yourself HERE.

