The fallout continues following the deadly H2oi car rally in Wildwood last month.

Monday afternoon, officials with the Borough of Stone Harbor "made the difficult decision" to cancel a classic and vintage car show that was scheduled in their town for this Saturday.

The decision has been made out of an overabundance of caution and respect for those who lost loved ones, and those who sustained injuries, as a result of incidents that took place on September 24th in a neighboring community. This decision is in no way a negative reflection of the local participants and organizers of the event.

The September 24th event that they are referring to was the unsanctioned H2oi car rally that happened in and around the Wildwoods. That event brought around 500 cars to Cape May County. In the widespread chaos that unfolded, two people died in one accident and another crash sent one person to a hospital in critical condition.

Several comments on the borough's Facebook page called the decision an overreaction.

By that logic you should outlaw cars and make people come to Stone Harbor in a horse and buggy

This has nothing to do with what happened in [W]ildwood. Totally different crowd of people. That’s a shame

[T]his is a bit of an overreaction in my opinion and not targeted at the right people

You wouldn't get the same type of crowd. Over reaction.

Stone Harbor's classic car show, which was scheduled to take place along 96th Street, was open to vehicles that were at least 15 years old.

