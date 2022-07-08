Poll: What’s The Perfect Temperature to Set Your A/C At This Summer?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Maren Morris, + more!

Here is something that I think will spark a nationwide debate, or one in your household, at the least. According to a Department of Energy program, 78 degrees is the perfect air conditioner setting to balance savings and comfort in the summer.

According to the report, you should set your thermostat to 78 degrees when you’re home, 85 degrees when you’re at work or away and 82 when you’re sleeping. Do you agree?

At my house, we roll a cool 73 degrees and at night we turn it to 71 degrees. Who in their right mind can sleep comfortably when it's 82 degrees? I'll answer that one for you: Nobody.

After reading this report, I was heated, not cooled, so I had to take this one to you. Weigh in on this poll: As our nation stays under heat watch this summer, what do you think is the proper setting for the A/C in the summer?

