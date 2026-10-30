I don't know who needs to hear this, but two grown women have decided that driving nearly 700 miles in KIDDIE CARS is a perfectly reasonable thing to do. And honestly? I'm TOTALLY here for it.

Cassie Aran and her best friend Lauren Lee are attempting to break a Guinness World Record by traveling from Philadelphia to Niagara Falls in tiny electric toy cars.

Yes. Actual children's ride-on cars.

And they're documenting the entire adventure on social media, which means the rest of us get to follow along with what might be one of the most wonderfully unhinged road trips we've ever seen.

These Best Friends Are Taking Their Kiddie Cars Through South Jersey

The women kicked off their adventure at Independence Mall in Philadelphia before making their way across the Benjamin Franklin Bridge and into Camden, New Jersey.

Their goal is to travel roughly 700 miles and set a record for the longest journey by toy car. This isn't their first time attempting something like this, either. Back in 2024, the best friends traveled approximately 600 miles from Jacksonville to Key West in toy cars. That adventure took about two months!

This time, they're hoping to reach Niagara Falls by the end of November. Weather, mechanical problems, and plenty of other unexpected challenges could make that easier said than done.

There's Actually a Bigger Reason Behind This Crazy Road Trip

The adventure isn't just about breaking a world record. Cassie and Lauren are also raising money for To Write Love On Her Arms, a nonprofit that supports people struggling with mental health challenges.

But let's be honest, the videos alone are worth following.

If you've ever tried squeezing yourself into one of those electric kiddie Escalades or trucks, you KNOW how ridiculous this is.

I'm obsessed. If you're from Philly or South Jersey and love this kind of unhinged whimsy, you NEED to follow along!