It's no secret that Philadelphia is one of the best places to be a sports fan. Baseball, football, hockey, basketball... Philly has a team for just about everyone to root for.

And apparently, the rest of the country is starting to notice!

It's never been a better time to be a Philly sports fan. Well, in theory. We're not always winning as much as we'd like, but that doesn't mean there's a shortage of fun when it comes to supporting our teams.

Between the tailgates, packed stadiums, crazy fan energy, and postgame celebrations, there's always something happening. Even when our teams give us a reason to question our life choices.

Philadelphia Ranks Among America's Best Sports Cities

According to the latest ranking, Philadelphia has officially landed among the top five best sports cities in the entire country!

The study compared 399 U.S. cities using more than 50 different measurements related to football, baseball, basketball, soccer, and hockey.

Philadelphia grabbed the No. 5 spot overall. It also ranked fifth among large cities.

Philly Sports Fans Have Plenty to Celebrate

Between the Eagles, Phillies, Flyers, 76ers, and Philadelphia Union, there's no shortage of teams to support.

And while being a Philly sports fan can sometimes feel like an emotional full-time job, there's something special about the experience.

Sure, we'd all love a few more wins. But between the atmosphere, the traditions, and the fans who show up no matter what, Philadelphia has clearly earned its spot among America's best sports cities.

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