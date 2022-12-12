Have you given any thought to how you want to ring in the new year?

New Year's Eve is right around the corner! After chatting with friends, I think it's safe to say that this year is going to be the first one since the pandemic that everyone feels safe enough to enjoy a celebration like they did on NYE 2019. Boy, were we all ignorant to what was in store for us. 😅

This year, if you're looking to take things up a notch and aren't exactly wanting to head to the mecca of New Year's Eve celebrations, New York City, you won't have to go far to feel like you're getting away while having some fun celebrating what's in store for the year to come.

Apparently, Philadelphia has been ranked as one of the top cities in the country in which to celebrate New Year's Eve. Now, New Year's Day would TOTALLY make sense. Who doesn't LOVE the Mummers Parade? If you've never been - 10/10 recommend. It's definitely a great time. It's a cool celebration to be a part of, even if you do only go once.

But, what makes Philly so appealing for New Year's Eve?

A recent study places Philly in the top 20 places to ring in the new year largely because of the entertainment and food options the city has to offer. It comes in at number 18, to be exact. With a lot of free firework shows and all the restaurants, bars, and charm that Center City has to offer, that apparently weighs a lot when it comes to comparing all the metrics.

So, if you're from the South Jersey area and want to get away, albeit not too far away, for the New Year's Eve celebrations, sounds Philly's not a bad place to ring in the new year.

Source: WalletHub

