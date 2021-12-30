Celebrate! Just How Affordable is New Jersey for New Year’s Eve?

Myriam Zilles/Unsplash

New Year's Eve is arguably one of the most holidays to celebrate. We're breaking down findings on just how affordable it is to say 'goodbye' to one year and 'hello' to the next here in New Jersey.

In order to rank the best spots for celebrating New Year’s Eve, the people at WalletHub, a personal finance resource, recently compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities across three key dimensions:

  1. Entertainment & Food
  2. Costs
  3. Safety & Accessibility

Each of 28 relevant indicators (including the legality of fireworks and the average price of a New Year’s Eve party ticket) were graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most optimum conditions for party-goers.

Surprisingly, the study found New York City to be the #1 best place to celebrate New Year's Eve, followed by Las Vegas at #2, and Orlando, Florida at #3.

Even though two New Jersey cities (Jersey City at #84; Newark at #97) were budget-friendly enough to make it into the Top 100, celebrating in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is by far easier on your finances than anywhere in the Garden State, ranking at #11 on the list, according to wallethub.com.

Unfortunately, Atlantic City, NJ did not make the Top 100.

Source: WalletHub

 

Where do you plan on ringing in 2022?

