The wait is over, Phillies fans will get their first look at top pitching prospect, Andrew Painter.

The No. 33 overall ranked prospect by The Athletic, will make his Phillies debut in Fort Myers against the Twins.

At three different levels in 2022, Painter went 6-1 with a 1.56 ERA, racking up 155 strikeouts in 103.2 innings pitched, holding opposing hitters to a .188 batting average.

He is expected to battle for a spot in the Phillies rotation, with his first chance to impress Phillies brass today against the Twins. Painter will battle Bailey Falter, Christopher Sanchez, Nick Nelson and Michael Plassmeyer for the spot in the rotation according to manager Rob Thomson.