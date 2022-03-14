Mainland Regional alum and 2021 first-round draft pick, Chase Petty, got his first taste of the business of baseball on Sunday.

The Somers Point resident was traded from the team that drafted him with the 26th overall pick, the Minnesota Twins, to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for veteran pitcher Sonny Gray and Francis Peguero.

In two games with the Twins rookie ball team, Petty started one game, with a 5.40 ERA in five innings pitched he gave up six hits and struck out six.

With Mainland last season, Petty was dominate, going 6-1 with a 1.00 ERA with 99 strikeouts in 48.2 innings pitched. He was named the New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year.