Places Frank Sinatra Dined In North New Jersey & Atlantic City

Francis Albert Sinatra was born on December 12, 1915 in Hoboken, New Jersey in a modest upstairs apartment.

No one could have known at that time the superstardom that he would ultimately achieve as a vocalist and major motion picture A list celebrity.

In my view, Frank Sinatra is the most famous singer (also a great actor) of the 20th century ... and, if you don't agree with that ... Sinatra is undoubtedly one of one of the greatest American vocalists of all time.

Sinatra, New Jersey and specifically Atlantic City are synonymous with one another.

Sinatra appeared in Atlantic City from the 1940’s until shortly before his passing on May 14, 1998 at the age of 82 in Los Angeles, California.

I want to take a walk down memory lane and review just some of the places that Frank Sinatra has dined, (whether in person or by takeout) in Northern New Jersey and Atlantic City.

Let’s begin with Atlantic City, which I personally know better than I do the Northern portion of the state regarding Sinatra.

Sinatra dined at:

The Steel Pier.

The 500 Club.

Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City.

The Sands Hotel and Casino.

The Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino.

Chef Vola’s.

The White House Sub Shop.

it is well documented how much Sinatra loved the legendary Chef Vola’s banana crème pie.

Here is a link to my recent article regarding a great restaurant in Atlantic City where Sinatra dined. This restaurant opened (and, it’s still open today) when Sinatra was about 6 years old.

Read More: Sinatra To Beyoncé Dined At Atlantic City 102-Year-Old Restaurant

Sinatra loved the famous dessert served at this iconic and enduring restaurant.

Our Atlantic City list is only a partial account of where Sinatra dined in Atlantic City over more than 50 years.

Now, let’s look at a few if Sinatra’s favorite spots in Northern New Jersey:

LEO’s GRANDEVOUS - 200 GRAND STREET, HOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY

Owners Leo and Tessie DiTerlizzi were big fans of Sinatra and according to Google.com, Leo was reportedly a classmate of Sinatra.

Sinatra was a frequent customer at the restaurant. Numerous photographs of Sinatra are all over the walls and Sinatra music played throughout the restaurant.

Leo’s is still open today and remains loyal to Sinatra.

"The World's Greatest Frank Sinatra Jukebox” is in place and only plays Sinatra songs.

PICCOLO’S FAMOUS CHEESESTEAKS - 92 CLINTON STREET, LAMBERTVILLE, NEW JERSEY

A hard-working owner named Joseph "Sparky" Spaccavento opened what was known as Piccolo's Clam Bar in 1955.

They served shellfish, hot dogs, hamburgers and cheesesteaks.

Sinatra reportedly dined at Piccolo's back in the early days.

Piccolo’s is still open today. It’s jammed between two large apartment complexes.

They still play Sinatra music 68 years later and Sinatra’s photos are all over the walls at Piccolo’s.

What an enduring tribute to the legacy of Frank Sinatra.

THE UNION CLUB - 600 HUDSON STREET, HOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY

Sinatra is said to have played here for $ 40 per-week in the 1930’s.

Sinatra played at The Union Club until 1938, when he gained success as a vocalist.

The Union Club is no longer in existence and the space was transformed into condominiums.

LEPORE’S HOMEMADE CHOCOLATES - 105 FOURTH STREET, HOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY

It is reported that Sinatra (himself) would pick-up the delicious chocolate-covered apricots.

Lepore’s is still open today, and yes, they still serve Sinatra’s chocolate-covered apricots.

The owner, Ed Shirak is a big Sinatra fan and still displays photos and memorabilia throughout the shop.

The Sinatra - New Jersey connection runs deep.

Sinatra raised a lot of money to create a wing of the (then) Atlantic City Medical Center that still bears his name.

The Sinatra statue was unveiled at the Sinatra Park Amphitheater on December 12, 2021.

Frank Sinatra Statue via Facebook. Frank Sinatra Statue via Facebook. loading...

And, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy named the Galloway Township, (Atlantic County) New Jersey Service Area after Frank Sinatra.

More than three decades after his death, the New Jersey live affair with Frank Sinatra is as strong as ever.

SOURCES : Harry Hurley, Wikipedia, Google.com and bestofNj.com

Best Meal Served At Great Atlantic City, N.J. Area Restaurants