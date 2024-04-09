Hard Rock in Atlantic City is Nominated for a Country Music Award!

The nominations are out for the Academy of Country Music Awards (the ACMs), and an Atlantic City casino is on the list!

Hard Rock looks to win an award

Congratulations to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino! Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena has been nominated for "Casino of the Year - Arena."

Who doesn't love the Hard Rock?

This is just some awesome recognition for one of our favorite venues!

Hard Rock will be competing for the ACM Award against these other casino arenas: Golden Nugget in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Hollywood Casino and Amphitheater in St. Louis, Missouri, Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, and Mystic Lake Casino Showroom in Prior Lake, Minnesota.

The Academy of Country Music Awards Show

We should find out if Hard Rock AC wins on or before the ACM Award show, scheduled for May 16th. The awards show will be on Prime.

The next country music concert scheduled for the Hard Rock is Miranda Lambert.

SOURCE: Academy of Country Music

