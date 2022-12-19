I know this isn't the time you want to hear about potential traffic in your hometown right before the holidays, but I hate to have to be the bearer of bad news.

If you're located in the general vicinity of Mays Landing's downtown area, just know you could encounter some detours. While the detours are based in good news (streets are getting repaved), it might impact your plans that you have set for this week.

Get our free mobile app

Starting Monday, December 19th through Wednesday, December 21st, expect delays and detours should you need to take Farragut Avenue. According to a post shared to Facebook by the Atlantic County Library System, the repaving will be taking place at the section near River Drive and Main Street. Travelers should also note that it may be difficult to access the library during this time.

Should you need to head to the library, you are being directed to a different parking lot. The same goes for people wanting to enjoy Gaskill Park. You'll have to park behind the courthouse if wanting to use those facilities.

Needless to say, nobody here in South Jersey is going to complain much about roads getting repaired. That is, however, if the work doesn't continue on for an outrageous amount of time. When the work goes on for years, that's when residents start to have an issue.

Judging by the comments on this roadwork update, nobody seems to be upset about it. Obviously, that means people are happy that the problem is finally getting addressed.

Check out the roadwork update below:

Source: Facebook

31 Random Old South Jersey Pictures I Found on My Cell Phone Let's go back in time and see if you remember any of these things in South Jersey.

Eight Huge Eyesores in Absecon and Galloway that Need to Go All eight of these abandoned or deteriorating buildings are along the White Horse Pike.