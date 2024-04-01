Woman, 75, Charged With Murdering Man, 81, in Mays Landing
An elderly Mays Landing man is dead, prosecutors say the victim of a murder.
Mays Landing Man Found Dead Sunday Afternoon
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says Hamilton Township Police were called to a residence on Lewis Drive in Mays Landing late Sunday afternoon.
Police were responding to a 9-1-1 call at 5:39 pm about a deceased man.
When police arrived, they found Gary Johnson, 81, of Mays Landing dead inside the home. His body was found with multiple wounds to the head and body. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mays Landing Woman Charged With Murder
Authorities have charged Eileen Bright, 75, of Mays Landing in the case. She's been charged with "first-degree murder, two counts of fourth-degree unlawful possession of a
weapon, and two counts of third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose."
Police and prosecutors have not said whether Johnson and Bright knew each other, or the nature of their relationship. An internet search indicates both lived in the home.
The incident remains under investigation.
SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office
