Pleasantville Man Indicted on Narcotics Distribution Charges

An Atlantic County Grand Jury has handed up an indictment against a man from Pleasantville on drug charges.

Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner says 42-year-old Eric Paige has been indicted on possession with the intent to distribute cocaine (1st degree), possession of cocaine (3rd degree), and money laundering (3rd degree) charges.

Tyner's office says back in March, members of the Atlantic County HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) Task Force; Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Gangs, Guns, and Narcotics Unit; and the Pleasantville Police Department executed multiple search warrants at Paige’s home in Pleasantville, at storage units, and for vehicles after he was arrested in connection with a drug investigation. Authorities say detectives recovered approximately 9.6 ounces of cocaine along with narcotic packaging and distribution materials; cops also seized over $66,000 cash and Paige’s BMW X5.

Tyner said in a statement, "I would like to applaud the collaborative efforts of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, the DEA, and the Liberty Mid-Atlantic HIDTA Task force throughout this investigation. We are all committed to reducing the trafficking of illegal drugs in Atlantic County and the violence associated with it."

Paige is in custody at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

