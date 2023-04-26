It's one of the best summer traditions at the shore!

Summer is around the corner, which means it's almost time for shows at the PNC Bank Arts Center! There's nothing more exciting than a summer show there - feeling a Jersey breeze on you as you listen to the sounds of your favorite artists filling the air. Bonus points if you have a drink in your hands...

Before we get into the incredible 2023 PNC Bank Arts Center Lineup, here's a little history of our beloved Jersey Shore venue:

According to the venue's website, the PNC Bank Arts Center first opened in 1968 and was called The Garden State Arts Center, and it was also named one of the Top 5 Theatres in America - how cool is that? The venue runs shows starting in May, and this year the last show is on October 7th.

In the past, some incredible artists have graced the stage of the Arts Center, and this year's concert schedule is no different. There's a show for every music fan: from rock to country, hip-hop to heavy metal, there's even a Kidz-Bop show for the little ones to enjoy!

It looks like tickets are already on sale for the shows, so if you're looking to attend one, you can start planning.

Without any further ado, here's the official lineup for the 2023 PNC Bank Arts Center concert season. I know I'm so excited for these names to come to town!

How many of these shows will you be attending?

2023 PNC Bank Arts Center Summer Concert Lineup

