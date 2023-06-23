NJ loses 5 PNC bank branches — and is about to lose a 6th

💳 Six PNC branches are closing by year's end

💳 Most are located at supermarkets

💳 This follows a wave of bank branch closures over the past few years

Six PNC Bank branches in the Garden State are closing their doors for good as the banking industry adjusts to a customer base that's relying less on in-person transactions.

PNC announced in December that it would be closing branches that are located within Stop & Shop supermarkets. Five of those closures are official as of Friday.

A separate standalone branch is set to close in September.

A spokesperson for PNC said the company has had to make decisions to close branches as customer needs evolve.

"As always, we will continue to invest in – and optimize – our branch network alongside our other core banking channels to serve our customers in the most effective way we can," the spokesperson said.

The following PNC branches are now closed:

Stop & Shop, Elizabeth

Stop & Shop in Elizabeth (Google Street View) Stop & Shop in Elizabeth (Google Street View) loading...

Stop & Shop, Franklin Park

Stop & Shop in Franklin Park (Google Street View) Stop & Shop in Franklin Park (Google Street View) loading...

Stop & Shop, Union Township

Stop & Shop in Union Twp. (Google Street View) Stop & Shop in Union Twp. (Google Street View) loading...

Stop & Shop, Watchung

Stop & Shop in Watchung (Google Street View) Stop & Shop in Watchung (Google Street View) loading...

Stop & Shop, Bayonne

Stop & Shop in Bayonne (Google Street View) Stop & Shop in Bayonne (Google Street View) loading...

The following PNC branch is scheduled to close on Sept. 22, 2023.

Gloucester City (500 Monmouth Street)

PNC Bank in Gloucester City (Google Street View) PNC Bank in Gloucester City (Google Street View) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Biggest NJ company layoff notices in 2022 and 2023 In some cases, workers may be offered back their jobs or transfers to different locations.

Here’s a look at more than a dozen of the biggest announcements within two years.