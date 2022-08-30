Police in Atlantic City say a suspect involved in an armed robbery was arrested while in possession of drugs and a gun.

Monday afternoon at around 1:45, the Atlantic City Police Department says their officers responded to the 200 block of North South Carolina Avenue for a report of a man that had been robbed.

The 23-year-old victim from Atlantic City told police he was robbed at gunpoint by a man that he was familiar with.

They continue,

Moments later, Special Investigations Detective Christopher Smith observed a male, Zion Key, matching the description of the suspect on Gordon’s Alley. Detective Smith and responding patrol units subsequently stopped Key who was found to be in possession of a handgun. Officers also located suspected crack cocaine, a digital scale, and packaging materials commonly used for distributing illegal narcotics. Key was placed in custody without incident.

20-year-old Zion Key of Atlantic City has been charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of CDS, possession of CDS with the intent to distribute CDS, and possession of CDS paraphernalia.

Key was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

