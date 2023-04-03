Police: Atlantic City, NJ, Man With Gun Arrested After Pursuit

Atlantic City Police Department shield / Photo: ACPD Facebook Page/Chris Coleman-Townsquare Media Illustration

The Atlantic City Police Department says a man with a gun was arrested Friday after a brief chase.

At arounf 5:15 PM, officers were patrolling the area of the 500 block of North South Carolina Avenue when they observed 23-year-old Michael Aybar-Fernandez of Atlantic City in front of an apartment building.

As those officers attempted to stop him as part of an investigation, authorities say he ran into and then out of the back of those apartments.

Additional officers attempted to stop Aybar-Fernandez, however, he allegedly fled.

As officers gave chase, they observed Aybar-Fernandez throw a handgun onto the rooftop of a maintenance building. Aybar-Fernandez was ultimately apprehended a short distance away and was placed in custody without further incident. Officers subsequently located and recovered the loaded handgun that was fitted with a high-capacity magazine and hollow point bullets on the roof of the maintenance building.

Aybar-Fernandez was charged with,

  • Unlawful possession of a weapon
  • Possession of hollow point ammunition
  • Possession of a high capacity magazine
  • Resisting arrest
  • Obstruction

Aybar-Fernandez was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

