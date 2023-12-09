A porch pirate wanted in Gloucester Township is now on the run after allegedly hitting a police officer with a stolen vehicle while eluding arrest.

Earlier this week, authorities began looking for a woman who was captured on video stealing packages from homes in two different neighborhoods; she fled each time in a white minivan.

On Friday afternoon, Gloucester Township officers were alerted by an anonymous tip that a white Dodge Journey being driven by Ebony Gomez of Jacksonville, FL, was in the Sicklerville section of the township.

Officers located the vehicle on Jarvis Road and conducted a motor vehicle stop. There, they learned that the van, with New Jersey registration F64-PSY, was listed as stolen. They also saw juveniles inside the vehicle unrestrained before it fled at a high rate of speed.

A short time later, officers observed the vehicle parked and occupied on Parsons Court. As the officer approached the vehicle giving commands to stop, the driver once again attempted to flee, striking the officer with her vehicle.

Arriving units attempted to pursue the vehicle however, it was quickly terminated for safety concerns.

Officer hurt

The unidentified officer was taken to Cooper Hospital in Camden and was last reported to be in stable condition.

Charges filed

Gomez, of the 100 block of East 5th Street in Jacksonville, has been charged with the following:

Two counts of second-degree eluding

Two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare

Second-degree aggravated assault

Third-degree aggravated assault on law enforcement

Gomez is currently not in custody and officials are urging her to turn herself to avoid further incidents.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Gloucester Twp. Police at (856) 228-4500 or 9-1-1.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.