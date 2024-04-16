OMG South Jersey! Stop Bringing Your Dog Here!

I don't hate dogs. I just hate your dog.

I'm kidding, but you're going to think I hate your dog.

Pet Fiesta Draws Animal Lovers From Across Country To Bangalore Getty Images loading...

South Jersey needs to leave their dogs home

Let me just get to the point: Why do you have to take your dogs everywhere?

Your parents didn't take their dogs everywhere.

Their parents didn't take their dogs everywhere.

Yet, I see you taking your dogs everywhere!

PLEASE NOTE: I'm not talking about service dogs. I'm talking about regular dogs. Dogs that you think are special.

Do you hate me yet?

Dogs on a plane

I recently made a quick trip to Florida. Down and back in 48 hours.

Down and back with a pack of dogs on a plane.

So many people are now taking their dogs on a plane. They walk them through the airport on leashes or carry them in little doggie duffel bags.

On board the plane, the dogs are usually stored beneath the seat in front of the owners, in a doggie carrier.

Occasionally the brazen owner will try to take their dog out of the carrier. I've seen many airline crew members remind the owners that the dogs need to stay under the seat.

I saw one crew member tell a dog owner SIX TIMES that the dog wasn't allowed on the empty seat next to her.

I wanted to jump on the airplane's PA system and yell, "Why can't you leave your dog at home?"

Seriously, why can't you leave your dog at home?

You end up pumping the K9 with drugs so it won't "over-react" on the plane.

Why didn't you just leave it at home?

Find a friend to watch your dog. Board your dog. Find a dog sitter. Heck, drive your dog in a car to your destination. Quit bringing your dog on a plane!

Where else do you take your dog?

Since I get everywhere early, when I arrived at the airport, I had time to kill, so I walked into a restaurant to grab something to eat. I turned right around and walked out.

There was a dog, on a leash, in the restaurant!

Why can't you leave your dog at home?

It's not just airport restaurants. I see it at "regular" restaurants. Dogs in the restaurant.

Why?

Again, I'm not talking about service dogs. I get that. I'm OK with that. I'm talking about people who think their dog is cute, and it's their right to take it anywhere.

I've seen dogs in the supermarket! Get that dog out of the store!

You're pretty mad at me now, right?

Well, I'm mad at you! Keep your dog home.

Let the hateful comments begin!

