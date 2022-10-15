Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for your help locating Bernard Kanuck III of Franklinville.

The Franklin Township Police Department says Kanuck was reported missing by a family member this past Tuesday, October 11th.

He was last seen on August 5th in Egg Harbor Township and was last heard from on August 11th.

Kanuck is known to frequent Camden and Philadelphia.

Officials did not offer a physical description of Kanuck.

Any with information on the whereabouts of Bernard Kanuck III is asked to contact the Frankin Township Police Department immediately at (856) 694-1414. Tips can also be emailed to aschempp@franklintownship.com.

