Police: Pleasantville, NJ, Man With Gun in His Pants Arrested
Atlantic City Police say a traffic stop this past Saturday morning led to the arrest of a Pleasantville man and the recovery of a gun and drugs.
ACPD detectives were on roving patrol when they observed a vehicle, driven by 34-year-old Jonathan Lopez of Pleasantville, allegedly commit several traffic violations.
Police stopped the vehicle in the 3000 block of Pacific Avenue.
Contact was made with Lopez at which time he was removed from the vehicle for investigative purposes. Detectives recovered a loaded handgun in Lopez’s waistband and subsequently placed him in custody after a brief struggle. The recovered handgun had a high-capacity magazine that was loaded with hollow point bullets.
A further investigation led to a search of the vehicle where detectives say they located approximately 30 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 20 grams of suspected heroin, a rubber stamper with blue ink pad, and $479 cash.
Lopez was charged with the following:
- Unlawful possession of weapon
- Possession of a weapon while committing a CDS transaction
- Possession of a high-capacity magazine
- Possession of hollow point ammunition
- 2 counts of Possession of CDS
- Resisting arrest
- Certain persons not to possess weapons
- 2 counts of ossession of CDS with intent to distribute
- 2 counts of distribution of CDS within 500 feet of public property
- Possession of CDS distribution paraphernalia
Lopez was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.