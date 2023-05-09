Atlantic City Police say a traffic stop this past Saturday morning led to the arrest of a Pleasantville man and the recovery of a gun and drugs.

ACPD detectives were on roving patrol when they observed a vehicle, driven by 34-year-old Jonathan Lopez of Pleasantville, allegedly commit several traffic violations.

Police stopped the vehicle in the 3000 block of Pacific Avenue.

Contact was made with Lopez at which time he was removed from the vehicle for investigative purposes. Detectives recovered a loaded handgun in Lopez’s waistband and subsequently placed him in custody after a brief struggle. The recovered handgun had a high-capacity magazine that was loaded with hollow point bullets.

A further investigation led to a search of the vehicle where detectives say they located approximately 30 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 20 grams of suspected heroin, a rubber stamper with blue ink pad, and $479 cash.

3000 block of Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps 3000 block of Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Lopez was charged with the following:

Unlawful possession of weapon

Possession of a weapon while committing a CDS transaction

Possession of a high-capacity magazine

Possession of hollow point ammunition

2 counts of Possession of CDS

Resisting arrest

Certain persons not to possess weapons

2 counts of ossession of CDS with intent to distribute

2 counts of distribution of CDS within 500 feet of public property

Possession of CDS distribution paraphernalia

Lopez was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

NJ 'perv' teachers, coaches busted in the past year through 2022 There have been a number of educators, coaches and private teachers facing criminal charges for sexual offenses around New Jersey this past year.