The Hamilton Township Police Department is asking for your help locating two missing teenagers from Mays Landing.

14-year-old Trenirah Banton and 13-year-old Na’Dre Hogans were last seen in Mays Landing together at around 3 PM Saturday, September 24th.

Trenirah has brown eyes, brownish/reddish dreads, and is approximately 5’ tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt.

Na’Dre has brown eyes, short black hair, and is also about 5' tall and 100 pounds.

If you have information as to their location, please contact the Township of Hamilton Police Department at (609) 625-2700.

