Potentially Facing Life in Prison: Felon From Pleasantville, NJ, Admits Distributing Drugs, Possessing Gun
A man from Pleasantville has admitted his role in drug distribution and for possessing a firearm as a felon.
U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 29-year-old Clay Brown pleaded guilty in Camden federal court to one count of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm as a previously convicted felon.
According to Sellinger's office,
Brown distributed methamphetamine and fentanyl on multiple occasions to a confidential informant. The day that agents arrested Brown for drug distribution, Brown possessed a backpack containing a firearm and controlled substances that Brown intended to distribute to others. Brown has multiple prior felony convictions that make it unlawful for him to possess a firearm.
Potentially facing life behind bars
Brown faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison and a $10 million fine on the drug distribution charge.
He faces up to 15 years and $250,000 fine on the firearms charge.
Sentencing is scheduled for March 21st.