Get our free mobile app

A man from Pleasantville has admitted his role in drug distribution and for possessing a firearm as a felon.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 29-year-old Clay Brown pleaded guilty in Camden federal court to one count of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm as a previously convicted felon.

According to Sellinger's office,

Brown distributed methamphetamine and fentanyl on multiple occasions to a confidential informant. The day that agents arrested Brown for drug distribution, Brown possessed a backpack containing a firearm and controlled substances that Brown intended to distribute to others. Brown has multiple prior felony convictions that make it unlawful for him to possess a firearm.

Potentially facing life behind bars

Brown faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison and a $10 million fine on the drug distribution charge.

He faces up to 15 years and $250,000 fine on the firearms charge.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 21st.

Cold Cases: South Jersey's Unsolved Murders & Mysteries