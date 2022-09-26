Prosecutor: 2 Men Shot In Atlantic City, New Jersey; One Has Died

Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has announced a joint investigation that is comprised of the The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department.

They are investigating the death of a man and shooting of another man, that took place in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

“On Sunday, September 25, 2022, the Atlantic City Police Department responded to 1009 Pacific Avenue

for reports of two victims with gunshot wounds. Both were provided medical treatment and transported to the emergency room. One of the males, Malae Johnson, 19, of Mays Landing, was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and the Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office were notified and responded,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds is encouraging anyone with information about this or any crime to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Web site at https://www.acpo.org/forms/tips-crime-reporting/ and provide information by filling out the form on the Submit a Tip page. You can do so anonymously.

Atlantic County Crime Stoppers is also available on an anonymous basis at (609) 652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/

SOURCE : Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds.

