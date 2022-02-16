Authorities say a man from Chatsworth, Burlington County, has been arrested for attempting to meet an underage girl for sex.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina says 30-year-old Hazelton Newman has been charged with second-degree attempting to lure or entice a minor and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He was taken into custody Tuesday after a search warrant was executed at his home.

According to a press release,

The investigation began when the mother of the victim contacted the City of Burlington Police Department to report the electronic interaction with Newman. The investigation revealed that Newman was aware that the victim was a minor when he attempted to lure her to a meeting location in his neighborhood so they could engage in sexual activity. The investigation further revealed that Newman sent the victim videos and photographs of himself involved in sexual acts with an unknown female.

Coffina says Newman may have communicated electronically with other underage girls.

Anyone with knowledge of illegal activity involving Newman is asked to contact the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 265-5311 or e-mail tips@co.burlington.nj.us .

Newman is currently being held in the Burlington County Jail pending a detention hearing in superior court.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

