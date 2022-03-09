A man from Camden County is facing a list of charges after police say he arranged a meeting to have sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Get our free mobile app

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office says 49-year-old Richard J. Kostrub of Somerdale, "traveled from his home in Camden County to the Walmart on Route 70 in Evesham Township on Tuesday believing he would be having sex with the 13-year-old girl he met through a chat app and had been texting with over the last month."

At the scene, instead of a young girl, were investigators from the prosecutor's office, the Evesham Township Police Department, and the United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office who immediately took him into custody.

The investigation began earlier this month after Kostrub’s online activities were discovered by law enforcement officials. Prior to orchestrating the rendezvous, Kostrub sent a nude photo of a young girl to the person he believed he would be meeting. During the chat, he said he wanted to take her virginity.

Kostrub was charged with luring, attempted sexual assault, possession of child sexual abuse material with intent to distribute, distribution of child sexual abuse material, all in the second-degree, third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material, and fourth-degree attempted criminal sexual contact.

He is currently being held in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Help Find These 62 Missing New Jersey Children