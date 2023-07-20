Prosecutor: NJ Golf Instructor Charged With Sexual Contact of Student-athlete

A golf instructor in New Jersey has been charged for allegedly inappropriately touching one of his students.

Get our free mobile app

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago's office says 46-year-old Paul Kaster of Red Bank has been charged with third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact.

Authorities say an investigation revealed that the incident took place earlier this month at Kaster's training center on Oceanport Avenue in Little Silver.

The victim, an adult female under the age of 21, was meditating during a golf training session when Kaster reportedly touched her inappropriately.

Kaster was arrested without incident earlier this week.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at (800) 533-7443. To submit an anonymous tip, call Monmouth County Crime Stoppers at (800) 671-4400.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

New Jersey's most disgraceful child predators and accused predators