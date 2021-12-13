Prosecutor: Teen Shot and Killed in Camden County, NJ, Sunday Night

2100 block of Sewell Street in Camden NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Camden Sunday night.

Acting Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez say officers responded to the 2100 block of Sewell Street in Camden around 8:30 PM Sunday. There, they found an unconscious 16-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The juvenile was taken to Cooper Hospital where he died about an hour later.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 789-3766. Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

