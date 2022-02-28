Authorities in Ocean County say a track coach from North Jersey is in trouble with the law after allegedly inappropriately touching a girl at a meet earlier this month.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says 61-year-old Thomas Downes of Jersey City, who is the head coach of a girls' track team in that city, has been charged with criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child.

"On February 12, 2022, Officers from the Toms River Township Police Department were contacted in reference to an incident that occurred at the John Bennett Athletic Bubble in Toms River. A minor female - who was a participant in a track meet taking place at the facility - reported that an adult male approached her and touched her inappropriately."

An investigation determined Downes was the person who allegedly touched the victim in an inappropriate manner.

On Monday, Downes surrendered to authorities at the Toms River Township Police Department. He was processed and released on a summons pending a future court appearance.

Anyone with additional information about this investigation, or if there are other victims, is asked to contact the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 929-2027.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

