Prosecutor: Two Indicted in Connection to Fatal Shooting in Atlantic City, NJ
Authorities say the two men who have been charged in connection to the death of 28-year-old Jahmil Greenidge in Atlantic City earlier this year have been indicted by a grand jury.
Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill says 28-year-old Denzel Garrison of Newark and 30-year-old Laquine Demby of Pleasantville were both indicted on Monday on first-degree murder and first-degree conspiracy charges. Garrison is also facing second-degree weapon-related charges.
According to Shill's office, on the morning of May 19th, Atlantic City police officers responded to a 9-1-1 call about a shooting in the 300 block of North Tennessee Avenue. There, cops found Greenidge with a gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both suspects were arrested on October 12th -- Garrison by officers with the Newark, NJ, Police Department, and Demby in Pleasantville. The two remain held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.