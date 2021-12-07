Authorities say the two men who have been charged in connection to the death of 28-year-old Jahmil Greenidge in Atlantic City earlier this year have been indicted by a grand jury.

Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill says 28-year-old Denzel Garrison of Newark and 30-year-old Laquine Demby of Pleasantville were both indicted on Monday on first-degree murder and first-degree conspiracy charges. Garrison is also facing second-degree weapon-related charges.

Get our free mobile app

According to Shill's office, on the morning of May 19th, Atlantic City police officers responded to a 9-1-1 call about a shooting in the 300 block of North Tennessee Avenue. There, cops found Greenidge with a gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

300 block of North Tennessee Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Both suspects were arrested on October 12th -- Garrison by officers with the Newark, NJ, Police Department, and Demby in Pleasantville. The two remain held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.