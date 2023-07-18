A Pleasantville man has been sentenced to state prison after pleading guilty to a gun charge.

On Tuesday, 31-year-old Rasul Palmer received a five-year prison term with a five-year period of parole ineligibility following a guilty plea to a second-degree certain person not to possess firearms charge.

Authorities say on May 24th of last year, Pleasantville police were requested to assist with the service of a temporary restraining order (TRO) on Palmer.

The subject of the restraining order described a weapon at the TRO hearing as a black gun, which would be at Palmer’s residence or in his vehicle.

Police and parole officers arrived at 225 West Leeds Avenue, Apartment 127, and took Palmer in custody for a parole violation and the restraining order was served.

The Orchards apartment complex at 225 West Leeds Avenue in Pleasantville NJ - Photo: Google Maps

During a search of his home, a gun, identified as a 9mm Ruger Model P98 semi-automatic pistol, was located.

Based on prior convictions for robbery and burglary, he was charged with certain persons not to possess firearms.

