New Jersey Corn Maze Pays Tribute to Reba McEntire

Country music fans can rejoice! A corn maze honoring my favorite country music superstar is opening in New Jersey this year.

Von Thun's Farms will pay tribute to the one and only Reba McEntire at their locations in South Brunswick (Middlesex County) and Washington (Warren County). The 5+ acre corn maze will open on Saturday, September 16.

LOOK: Photos of Von Thun's Reba McEntire Corn Mazes

Both of Von Thun's mazes are over 5 acres and it looks super impressive. Check these photos out:

Here's a look at the Reba McEntire Corn Maze at Von Thun's Country Farm Market in South Brunswick, NJ

Von Thun's Country Farm Market

The South Brunswick farm is located at 519 Ridge Road in Monmouth Junction, NJ. Click here to learn more about their South Brunswick location.

Here's a look at the Reba McEntire Corn Maze at Von Thun's Country Farm Market in Washington, NJ:

Von Thun's Country Farm Market

The Washington farm is located at 438 Route 57 West in Washington, NJ.

The mazes are scheduled to open on Saturday, September 16. It's split into a few phases, the organizers say. The first phase is short and perfect for young guests or those with limited walking ability.

Throughout the maze, there are ten stops along the way where guests can answer a themed question or get a clue on where to turn next.

The mazes open for the season on Saturday, September 16. They're open daily, through Halloween (including Indigenous Peoples' Day on October 9).

Reba McEntire Honored with Corn Mazes Nationwide in 2023

Von Thun's joins more than 40 farms across the country that will be paying tribute to Reba McEntire this fall. The mazes are designed by MAiZE Inc, and they'll be open in 24 states.

It's all in celebration of her upcoming lifestyle book 'Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots' (plus the companion album, Not That Fancy).

Getty Images

Reba, herself, is excited about the mazes, which are expected to be visited by more than a half million visitors this fall.

"While I admit being in a corn maze is one of the more unique things I've ever been invited to be a part of, I couldn't be more excited to be involved with some of the things that matter most to me - farming, family, and friends,” Reba said in a press release.

'Not That Fancy' from Reba hits store shelves on October 10.

Getty Images

“Growing up on a ranch in Oklahoma, I know how important agriculture is and I love being involved with something that brings more people out to farms across the country for good wholesome fun," Reba says.