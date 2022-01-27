Another Supermarket in New Jersey is Set to Close in a Matter of Weeks

It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past year or so and supermarkets are certainly no exception.

The calendar had just barely flipped over to January when news broke that an Acme store in Middlesex County would be closing on February 3rd. There, Albertson's, which owns the Acme chain, cited "real estate concerns" as the reason that store was closing.

Before that store shut down, Stop & Shop had closed their store on Route 17 in Paramus on the 13th of January.

And now just before we head into February, Stop & Shop is preparing to close a second store in the Garden State -- this one in South Brunswick.

Stop & Shop in South Brunswick NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Stefanie Shuman, external communications manager for Stop & Shop, told NJ.com,

After a detailed review of the operating performance of our stores, we made the difficult decision to close our store ... in Paramus. Like Paramus, we made the difficult decision to not renew our lease [in South Brunswick].

That Stop & Shop is set to permanently close on February 24th.

However, it's not all bad news for those looking to stock the shelves of their pantry. Discount supermarket chains have been opening fairly frequently in New Jersey. Lidl has opened several new stores recently and a new store is being planned for Williamstown, Gloucester County. Also, Aldi opened a new store in Ocean County at the end of last year.

