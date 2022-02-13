It's been more than a decade since a country singer took the stage during the Super Bowl's halftime show. Shania Twain was the last to do it, playing two songs during Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego, Calif., in 2003. Her performance, which you can watch here, holds up nicely in comparison to more modern productions.

Twain was amidst a mini-comeback, having just released her first new album in five years. She started the show with "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" before playing "Up!," a track from her new album of the same name. She wore the same outfit throughout, and rocked the stage with great confidence. The crowd went nuts when she went "up" during "Up!"

No Doubt and Sting would follow her performance, but it was Twain's songs that country fans appreciated the most. The next year saw Janet Jackson's infamous wardrobe malfunction. Twain's outfit was just as revealing as Jackson's, but she (thankfully) didn't have an assist from Justin Timberlake.

