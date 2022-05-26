Report: NJ-born “Goodfellas” Actor Ray Liotta Dead at 67

A published report says New Jersey-born actor Ray Liotta has died at 67.

According to TMZ, Liotta passed away in his sleep while he was in the Dominican Republic filming a movie called, "Dangerous Waters."

Liotta was born on December 18, 1954, in Newark, NJ. He was adopted at the age of six and grew up in Union.

His career in the entertainment industry began in 1978 on the soap opera "Another World." He would later leave the show to focus on movies; his first major role was in the 1986 picture, "Something Wild."

In 1989, Liotta portrayed the ghost of Shoeless Joe Jackson in "Field of Dreams."

The following year, he starred in Martin Scorsese's "Goodfellas," portraying mobster Henry Hill.

Over the years, Liotta continued to be very active in front of a camera, starring in countless movies like, "Cop Land" and "Hannibal," plus appearing on TV shows such as, "ER," and even debuting on Broadway.

TMZ reports there is nothing suspicious about his death and his fiancee, Jacy Nittolo, was with him in the Dominican Republic.

