Retired Atlantic City, New Jersey Police Officer Murder – Suicide

Acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine A. Hoffman has publicly disclosed that a retired Atlantic City Police Officer, William W. Beattie has killed his ex-girlfriend, Erin A. Gatier and then committed suicide.

Here are the details released by Hoffman:

“On Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 6:50pm, the Deptford Township Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Ogden Road, Deptford, NJ, for a well-being check. Responding officers discovered the bodies of the resident, Erin A. Gatier, 47 and her ex-boyfriend, William W. Beattie, 47 of Landisville, New Jersey, deceased inside the residence.”

“The investigation by the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes and Crime Scene Units, conducted in close partnership with the Deptford Township Police Department, determined that Beattie forced entry into Gatier's Ogden Road residence, where he shot and killed Gatier before committing suicide.”

Hoffman also confirmed that autopsies were conducted earlier today, Tuesday, November 29, 2022 by the Gloucester County Medical Examiner's Office.

The medical examiner determined that both Gatier and Beattie were fatally shot … with a determination established that Gatier is the victim of a homicide and and Beattie's death is as a result of suicide.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor did not disclose Beattie’s career as an Atlantic City Police Officer. Beattie also was an Egg Harbor City Police Officer before joining the Atlantic City Police Department.

A former colleague of Beattie advised that he retired from the Atlantic City Police Department on February 1, 2010.

Get our free mobile app

Anyone with information is asked to to contact Detective Brandon Cohen of the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office, at 856-384-5524, or Detective Robert Jones, of the Deptford Township Police Department, at 856-845-6300.

You can also send information by e-mail to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office at tips@co.gloucester.nj.us.

SOURCE : Acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine A. Hoffman.