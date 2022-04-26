‘Roll’ Into Retro Vibes at Philly’s Outdoor Skating Rink

This might be one of the season's coolest attractions! An outdoor roller skating rink is now open in Philadelphia!

The Rothman Roller Rink is located at Dilworth Park right near City Hall, and it's giving off serious retro vibes.

You've got plenty of time to get out there since it'll be open through July 17th. The roller rink makes for an even more exciting date night or hanging out with friends with cocktails and food available, too! And, it looks like the park boasts plenty of fun props, like a vibrant balloon wall, to grab selfies and photos for your socials.

I cannot wait to check this out for myself. I LOVE roller skating.

The Rothman Roller Rink is open Sunday thru Thursday 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. till 11:15 p.m., according to Center City District.

Admission is $15 for adults and $12 for kids if you need skates. If you bring your own, adult admission is $10, and kids get in for $8. Locker rentals are also available. Explore ticket information here.

