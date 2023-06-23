A New York man has admitted to assaulting a female passenger on a flight to Newark Liberty International Airport in 2021.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says on Tuesday, 30-year-old Ryan Manuella of Cheektowaga, NY, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court to assault with intent to commit another felony, namely, stalking, while on an airplane.

Manuella was ordered detained without bond.

According to court documents, on a flight from Denver to Newark on April 16, 2021, Manuella moved to a vacant seat next to a female passenger and touched the passenger without her consent. He admitted the victim then yelled at him and left the row of seats.

He admitted that touching the victim caused her substantial emotional distress.

The charge carries a maximum term of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Sentencing is scheduled for November 1st.

