Authorities in Atlantic City say a man was injured in a shooting Saturday morning.

Just before 11:00, ACPD officers responded to the area of the 200 block of North Kentucky Avenue.

There, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division for treatment of injuries that are considered non-life threatening.

How to help police

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit at (609) 347-5766.

Information can also be texted to tip411 (847411); begin the text with ACPD.

